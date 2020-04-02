McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 3.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,186. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.59. 2,104,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.74. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

