McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,756,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,157 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.96 and its 200-day moving average is $185.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Transportation Average ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.