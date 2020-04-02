McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

