McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 94,275 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 1,198.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,275 shares during the period. Catalent makes up 2.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Catalent worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 64,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

