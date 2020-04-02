McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,727 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

Shares of CVS traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,715,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,126,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,069 shares of company stock worth $24,292,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.