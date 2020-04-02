McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,504 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 5,438,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,847,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

