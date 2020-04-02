Medadvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) Insider Joshua Swinnerton Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Medadvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) insider Joshua Swinnerton sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.23), for a total transaction of A$3,300,000.00 ($2,340,425.53).

Shares of MDR stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$0.40 ($0.28). 329,637 shares of the company were exchanged. Medadvisor Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.61 ($0.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.29. The company has a market cap of $98.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

About Medadvisor

MedAdvisor Limited develops and delivers software for personal medication management in Australia. It develops and deploys the MedAdvisor, a medication and adherence platform that connects health professionals with patients using mobile and Web technologies; and PlusOne, a software platform, which allow pharmacies to connect with patients via SMS, App, Web/email or Landline.

