MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Market Capitalization Tops $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Kryptono and CPDAX. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.23 or 0.04701327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036550 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Cashierest, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Kryptono, Upbit, Coinrail, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

