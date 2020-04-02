MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Tops $0.0041

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.02088786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.03432111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00591840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00741977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075518 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00477717 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014893 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.