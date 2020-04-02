MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $486,080.75 and approximately $57,297.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.02598294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

