Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 241 ($3.17) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 379 ($4.99). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 654 ($8.60) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Meggitt to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 431.64 ($5.68).

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.23) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 478.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 603.40. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,936.86). Also, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.