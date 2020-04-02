Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Increased to GBX 315 by Analysts at HSBC

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.14) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meggitt from GBX 654 ($8.60) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 241 ($3.17) target price (down previously from GBX 379 ($4.99)) on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 431.64 ($5.68).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 235.40 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 478.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 603.40. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41.

In related news, insider Tony Wood acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,833.46). Also, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total value of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

