Melon (MLN) Price Hits $2.71 on Top Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Melon has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00039755 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitsane, Liqui, Bittrex and IDEX. Melon has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $33,525.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.02601524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00194466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bitsane, Radar Relay, Kraken, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.