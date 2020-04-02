Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 128 ($1.68) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 235 ($3.09). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 207 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.45 ($2.90).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 77.82 ($1.02) on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 83.30 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -59.86.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Melrose Industries will post 999.2831031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,766 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43). Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham bought 147,652 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

