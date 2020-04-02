Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 219 ($2.88).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 207 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 285 ($3.75)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Simon Antony Peckham purchased 147,652 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,766 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.03) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.40. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 83.30 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries will post 999.2831031 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

