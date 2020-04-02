Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Mercer International alerts:

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercer International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercer International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.16 million, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -687.50%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.