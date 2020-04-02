Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.05% of Merit Medical Systems worth $52,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

