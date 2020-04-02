MetaMorph Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $67,939.86 and $22,495.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.04407080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036703 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003372 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BiteBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

