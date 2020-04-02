Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001604 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, QBTC, Bitfinex and Coinsuper. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.51 million and $1.45 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.55 or 0.02094338 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00075614 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,911,598 coins and its circulating supply is 77,911,494 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, QBTC, Coinsuper, HitBTC, TOPBTC, RightBTC, CoinBene and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.