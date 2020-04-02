Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,580. The company has a market capitalization of $927.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $60.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Methanex by 166.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.