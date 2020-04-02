Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MTRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.67 ($4.99).

LON MTRO traded down GBX 6.85 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 84 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 746,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 195.35. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 69 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 896.50 ($11.79).

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro Bank will post 8691.0006524 EPS for the current year.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

