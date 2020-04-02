Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Cut to $725.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $790.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.63.

MTD stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $659.66. The stock had a trading volume of 49,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $733.82. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

