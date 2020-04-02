M&G (LON:MNG) PT Lowered to GBX 215

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 256 ($3.37) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.98% from the company’s current price.

MNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 297 ($3.91) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 256 ($3.37).

MNG remained flat at $GBX 118.80 ($1.56) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,563,580 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. M&G has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

In other M&G news, insider Clare Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £34,400 ($45,251.25). Also, insider Michael Evans bought 51,627 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

