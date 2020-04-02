MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister Acquires 100,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MGM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 20,344,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,775,000. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,212,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $160,950,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

