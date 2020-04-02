Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $155.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,573,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,511,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.32. The firm has a market cap of $1,156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.97.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

