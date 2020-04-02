Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.97.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.15. 36,879,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,511,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1,156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

