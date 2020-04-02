Midas (MIDAS) Tops One Day Volume of $3,162.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Midas has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00007027 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $639,762.16 and $3,162.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00340611 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00420780 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020464 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

