MineBee Market Capitalization Reaches $50.30 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. MineBee has a total market cap of $50.30 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MineBee has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MineBee token can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02591371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00192304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.