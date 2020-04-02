Minereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $164.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Minereum has a market capitalization of $59,506.00 and $164.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02601366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,577,234 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

