MIR COIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. MIR COIN has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02601366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,627,471 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.