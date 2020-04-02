Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 61.50 ($0.81) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.55. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.02 ($1.16).

Get Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT alerts:

About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.