Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) Raises Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Mobeus Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MIX remained flat at $GBX 57 ($0.75) during trading on Thursday. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.74. The company has a market cap of $59.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.70.

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

