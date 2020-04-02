Mogo Finance Technology Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

MOGO stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

