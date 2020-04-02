Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 69,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,286,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

