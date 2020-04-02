Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.47.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.11. 84,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,073. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 69,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $83,286,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.