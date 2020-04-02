MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.21

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00017881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Bitbank. MonaCoin has a market cap of $79.57 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.02099591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.15 or 0.03443570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00589119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00746875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00075324 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00478387 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bitbank, Zaif, QBTC, Livecoin, Fisco and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

