Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/1/2020 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

3/24/2020 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2020 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

3/13/2020 – Monarch Casino & Resort had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2020 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

MCRI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 132,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Bob Farahi acquired 5,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

