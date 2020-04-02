Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,870 ($24.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MNDI. Bank of America cut Mondi to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mondi to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845 ($24.27).

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.97) on Thursday. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,519.21 ($33.14). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,501.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,607.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97.

In other Mondi news, insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total value of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

