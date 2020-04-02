Monero Classic Price Tops $0.43 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00006292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $2,243.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00743950 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,377,510 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.