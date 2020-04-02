Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Reaches $887.05 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $887.05 million and approximately $124.71 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $50.67 or 0.00743950 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,507,644 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Huobi, OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Upbit, B2BX, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, Nanex, Cryptomate, Coinut, Kraken, Tux Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, TradeOgre, Exrates, Exmo, Gate.io, CoinEx, BitBay, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Ovis, Cryptopia, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, Bitlish, Livecoin, Mercatox, Graviex, Coindeal, Bisq and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

