Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MONY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.88 ($4.69).

Shares of MONY traded up GBX 11.61 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 295 ($3.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 333.72. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, analysts forecast that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1849.6777193 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31). Also, insider Robin Freestone acquired 40,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

