Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a dividend payout ratio of 212.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,111 shares of company stock valued at $84,143 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

