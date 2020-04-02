Monolith One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,184.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $22,184.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.85 or 0.04390706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036686 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.