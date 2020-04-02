Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35. Monro also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MNRO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.67.

Monro stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 556,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. Monro has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $89.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

