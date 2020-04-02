Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Moody’s worth $179,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.80. 419,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,652. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

