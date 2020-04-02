Morgan Stanley Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Equal Weight

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

ELAN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,816. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $116,826,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

