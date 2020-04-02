Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $976,796.88 and $79,512.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.02599289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00193240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.