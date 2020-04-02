Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 521.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,437 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.14% of Mosaic worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,344,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,298,000 after purchasing an additional 364,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,607,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

