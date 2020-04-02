Motus GI Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motus GI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 154.73% and a negative net margin of 21,575.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

