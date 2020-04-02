Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 5,450,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,024. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,725 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,573,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,086,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mplx by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,845,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

